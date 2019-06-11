Salman Khan has some interesting patterns attached to his movies over a couple of years. First, it has been seen that the superstar's movies have been performing well at the box office on an alternate basis.

If we take a look at his films from 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a hit, followed by Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, that was a flop. The trend continued with Sultan being a blockbuster, and then Tubelight failed to impress the audience. Then Salman again came up with another hit in the form of Tiger Zinda Hai, followed by Race 3 that was a disaster. And now, his latest movie Bharat has been earning good moolah at the box office.

While this trend of hit followed by flop has caught the notice of many already, Salman appears to be following another trend in terms of his film choice, and it somewhat matches with that of Akshay Kumar.

Like Akshay, Salman too has been doing a lot of films that appeal to a sense of nationalism or patriotism towards the country. In the last few years, the actor has featured in as many as three films that have an India-Pakistan connection.

First, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, and now Bharat. Apart from evoking a sense of love for the country, all three films are based on the idea of promoting harmony between India and the neighbouring nation.

Tubelight too was based on similar lines but had India and China's relationship in consideration. Even Sultan, which was a sports drama, brings out a strong sense of love and respect for India.

Interestingly, all the above-mentioned films, except Tubelight, have worked superbly at the box office. On the other side, Akshay too is one star who has been doing a lot of "patriotic" movies like Baby, Airlift, Gold and recently released Kesari. All of these films have been successful at the box office.

So, is Salman somewhat following Akshay's success mantra as far as choosing films are concerned? We leave it on you to decide.