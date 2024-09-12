When it comes to Bollywood, there's no one with the same swag and attitude as that of Salman Khan. One of the fittest actors of the industry, Salman continues to rule the roost even at the age of 58. No wonder some of the biggest and most expensive brands can't stop themselves from yearning to let Salman wear their name.

And something similar happened when Salman was asked to wear a collection from luxury jewellery and watch company Jacob & Co. Jacob Arabo, founder of the exquisite watches, shared a video making Salman wear the timeless piece. The Dabangg Khan was then seen flaunting the watch and even admiring it. Jacob revealed that he doesn't let anyone try it but made an exception for Salman Khan.

Making an exception for Khan

"I never let anyone try on my Billionaire, but for @beingsalmankhan I made an exception," he wrote. The watch collection named - The Billionaire III - has in total 714 white diamonds. The watch comes at a massive cost of Rs 41.5 crore. Jay Z, Madonna, Rihanna, Elton John and more are known for wearing watches made by this brand. The whole watch is adorned with baguette-cut diamonds and white emerald-cut diamonds.

Salman shoots for BB 18 despite broken ribs

On the work front, Salman Khan is back shooting for Bigg Boss 18. There were rumours of Salman Khan not continuing with the hosting duties he refused to host BB OTT. However, despite two broken ribs, the actor was seen shooting for a promo of the reality show. Bigg Boss 18 is expected to have the theme of 'past, present and future'.

An India Today report had stated that the show will either have some old names like Hina Khan, Gautam Gulati, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill as guests or they might be involved in some way or the other.Somy Ali, Anjali Anand, Arjun Bijlani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Surbhi Jyoti, Kanika Mann are some of the names doing the rounds as the probable contestants.