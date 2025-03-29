Salman Khan has an exquisite collection of watches. The superstar's watch collection often grabs the headlines. The Dabangg Khan recently shared a picture of himself wearing a limited-edition Ram Janmabhoomi watch gifted to him by his mother, Salma Khan.

Salman flaunts the watch

All set for the release of his upcoming film – 'Sikandar', Salman took to social media, flaunting his watch and wrote, "See you in theatres on March 30th!" While fans are hailing Khan for donning the watch, Barelvi cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi have condemned his act.

What the Maulana said

The Maulana has called Salman wearing a watch of Lord Ram despite being a Muslim "forbidden" in Islam. "I have been asked about Shariat's ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat's ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch on hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram," PTI quoted him saying.

The Maulana further urged Salman to seek forgiveness and advised him to refrain from such activities as he enjoys a wide fanbase. "In such a situation, doing un-Islamic activities is against Shariat. He should avoid such activities and repent for the un-Islamic activities he has done," he further said.

Coming back to the watch, the luxury collection was gifted to Salman by his mother. There are just 49 pieces of this timeless classic available in the world. The watch reportedly costs around Rs 34 lakh. The watch came into the spotlight with the Sikandar actor promoting the film.

About Sikandar

Salman Khan will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in AR Murugadoss' 'Sikandar' on March 30. The film is Salman's gift to his fans and followers on Eid 2025.