Bollywood's beloved Bhaijaan Salman Khan is known for his generosity. Not only is he the founder of 'Being Human' foundation, but he also believes in the phrase and his kind act is not only seen on a regular basis but even during the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen him taking care of the finances of more than 25,000 people.

On Sunday night, we witnessed yet another kind act from Salman Khan and his friends Jacqueline Fernandez, and his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur distributing ration from their Panvel farmhouse to the poor and the needy.

Despite displaying love and care for daily wages Bhaijaan and his friends faced a backlash from his fans for not adhering to state's norms.

Here's why Salman Khan and his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur faced backlash

The reason is as simple as one can see in the video posted by Salman Khan. We see that no one was wearing mask and gloves while distributing ration in Maharashtra's Panvel. Instagrammers in large numbers raised concern over the violation of state norms and commented on Salman Khan's video.

Check out some of the comments by the Instagrammers who expressed concern over Salman and his friends not wearing masks and gloves while disturbing ration kits to the needy.

It's indeed a sweet gesture seeing Salman Khan and his friends but ignoring rules of lockdown certainly didn't go down with the netizens.

On the work front, as we all know Salman Khan was busy shooting for 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' when the lockdown was announced. The actor took off to his Panvel farmhouse and since then has been working hard to keep his weight in check for the remainder of the film's shoot. At the farmhouse, Salman Khan is doing his best to keep his weight in check, as after the lockdown ends he will immediately wrap up the climax scenes of 'Radhe'. He has car chase scenes to be shot and hence is working out full-fledged at the gym at his home. He is also eating the right food to supplement his fitness routine. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film was scheduled to hit the screens during Eid.