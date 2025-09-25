The nation wants to know when Salman Khan will get married. Everyone's bhai and very few's jaan, Salman Khan is lovingly known as Bhaijaan and is widely admired for his love for kids. He adores his niece and nephews. Several photos and videos of Salman Khan babysitting and holding his niece ,Ayat close, cuddling her in his arms, have gone viral. Apart from being a doting mamu, he is also often seen obliging selfies with kids and going out of his way to make them smile.

For years, Salman Khan has voiced that he wants to embrace fatherhood and had also planned on adopting a child, but it did not materialize. However, Salman still hopes to be a father someday. And once again, Salman Khan spoke about embracing fatherhood and having a child. This time at the newly launched celebrity chat show Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, which was dropped today on Prime Video.

The first guests of Twinkle-Kajol starrer were Salman and Aamir; the charismatic duo opened up about their deepest feelings, past affairs, marriage, films, and more. However, Salman Khan once again mentioned that he wants to become a father.

It all started with Aamir questioning Salman about his failed relationships, to which he opened up and took the blame on himself. He said, "Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame."

He went on to add his wish of someday becoming a father. He said, "Children, I will have one day, soon." He continued, "It's just that eventually one will have kids soon."

Twinkle interrupts, "Really? When? Next year, next month?"

Salman adds, "Whenever, eventually one will have kids, let's see, god willing, there is a whole village, a whole zilla, to take care of kids. Alizeh is grown up. We have Ayat, and even Ayat will be able to take care of the kids. Let's see..."

Twinkle adds, "So this is the proper plan?"

Salman Khan expressing his wish to be a father comes just a day after Katrina Kaif announced her first pregnancy. Although the episode was shot much before, as Salman and Katrina are good friends, he would have had an idea about her pregnancy.

When Salman spoke about adoption and surrogacy

This isn't the first time Salman Khan has expressed his desire to be a father. Way back in 2023, the actor shared this during the course of a chat show.

Talking on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor said, "Lekin ab woh law ke hisaab se woh toh Hindustan mein ho nahi sakta. Toh ab dekhenge kya kare (But according to the Indian laws, it's not possible. Now we'll see what to do)."

About Katrina's personal life

Several reports claimed that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship in the early 2000s but broke up around 2010 after about four years together. Since then, they have maintained a cordial and professional relationship and continue to work together in films. Katrina and Salman have shared screen space in movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), Partner (2007), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Bharat (2019), Tiger 3 (2023), among others.