The entire internet and cinephiles are blown away by Aryan Khan's directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The satirical action-comedy has been streaming on Netflix since September 18, 2025. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood promises the perfect masala mix of Bollywood and entertainment.

Netizens have already binge-watched the show, and spoilers are all over social media. As the show is gaining popularity day by day, not just meme pages and Instagram handles, even brands are cashing in on the success of The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

Recently, boAt's co-founder Aman Gupta collaborated with the cast of BOB to promote their new speaker.

The ad showcases a hilarious crossover between Shark Tank's Aman Gupta and the Bollywood gang, featuring Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Bobby Deol, and others. It portrays what really happens after parties, where B-town celebs hug and kiss each other for the cameras and paps, but behind the scenes, indulge in gossip and backbiting.

One scene features Bobby Deol interacting with Lakshya, where he calls him Siddhant Chaturvedi, taking a subtle dig at the 2019 round table conference, when Siddhant famously called Ananya Panday privileged, and the same scene is recreated for The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

For reference, this was the Round Table conference.

Another moment highlights Mona and Anya Singh discussing paparazzi culture and alcohol. The meta-references in the ad take a subtle dig at how managers and celebs often call paps for celeb spottings.

The next scene is of Manoj Pahwa, where a Gen Z star hilariously insists on taking a selfie with him.

And lastly, the speaker turns out to be the real star of the ad, as the actors engage in sarcastic roasts. Due to the high volume of the boAt speaker, the actors' conversation can't be heard. Watch the ad below:

Once again, Raghav stole the spotlight with his witty one-liners and impeccable comic timing, while Aman's cameo turned out to be another highlight.

boAt is GOAT

Fans are loving the collab and have taken to social media and praise Aman Gupta.

Infact, Aman Gupta took to his X account and shared the ad, captioning the post as, "Ba***ds will be ba***ds, and that's why the shark had to come to their rescue! We collaborated with Netflix and Red Chillies to get you all the tea about Bollywood parties you didn't know you needed."

Ba***ds will be ba***ds, and that's why the shark had to come to their rescue! ?



We collaborated with Netflix and Red chillies to get you all the tea about bollywood parties you didn't know you needed.@NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/WcN6G6U1iy — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) September 24, 2025

A user wrote, "I love the cast of the Bads of Bollywood together, even the ads with them are so much fun.."

Another mentioned, "Raghav Juyal nailed it.."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood debuts at #4 worldwide on Netflix

According to Tudum, the streamer's data wing, the show is ranked number 4 among all non-English language shows of the week. This is impressive given The Ba***ds of Bollywood was released on Thursday and had only four days to amass these numbers, instead of seven.

The show features cameos by several superstars, including SRK, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, and this is something only Aryan Khan could pull off by bringing them all together in one frame. The starry guest list also includes Disha Patani, S.S. Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Emraan Hashmi, and Arshad Warsi, among others. However, beyond the cameos, it is Raghav Juyal who truly stole the show.

The main cast comprises Bobby Deol and Mona Singh, supported by Lakshya, Anya Singh, and others. The series is laced with real-life references, which talk of nepotism, the ongoing insider–outsider debate, and what goes on at the glamorous Bollywood parties. It presents the raw and ruthless side of the industry, something everyone knows about but rarely sees onscreen.