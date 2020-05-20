As lockdown 4.0 began across India, Salman Khan paid a quick visit to his parents in the city on Tuesday.

The Dabangg Khan drove from his farmhouse in the adjoining locality of Panvel to his residence, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, with all necessary permissions for a few hours and drove back before nightfall, as per a Mumbai Mirror report.

The actor's parents Salim and Salma Khan are residing at their Bandra home while Salman Khan has been staying at the farmhouse right from the start of the lockdown in March. He is accompanied by sister Arpita, her husband Aayush Sharma and their kids, brother Sohail Khan's son, rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur, friends Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa, besides a few people from his crew.

Recently, Salman shot the romantic song Tere bina at his farmhouse. The track is sung and directed by Salman, and it features him with Jacqueline. The video has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube since its launch a week ago.