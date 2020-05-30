Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan has extended his support once again, this time to the front line warriors of Mumbai. The superstar recently launched his own personal care brand, FRSH.

Considering the high demand of the same at a time like this, Salman generously donated hand sanitizers of his brand, FRSH to the Mumbai Police department. Earlier, Salman had extended full support and resources for the indigent people of the nation as and when the need arose.

Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal has all good things to say about the actor and his kind deed. He wrote, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept "

Fans were moved by Salman's generosity and his awareness of the situation and couldn't stop appreciating the actor for his kind gesture. Some of his fans also took to their social media handles and shared,

"Megastar #SalmanKhan Donates Huge 1,00,000 (1 Lakh) Bottles of FRSH SANITIZERS To Police Personnels in Mumbai Amidst This Coronavirus Lockdown! #LoveUBhaijaan!"

Another fan wrote, "The #SalmanKhan Man with the golden heart that's why he most lovable superstar in country hats off God bless you. always love #BeingHuman"

Salman is currently at his Panvel farmhouse but in this hour of need, he made sure help and support reached the Mumbai Police who are diligently taking utmost care for the people of the city.

It is because of his philanthropic nature that Salman Khan resides in the hearts of millions of people and has an unprecedented army of fans.