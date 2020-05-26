Dabangg as a franchise has been one of the most successful franchises of Bollywood. Everybody remembers Robinhood Pandey for sure, brought to life by Salman Khan. What if we told you, you're going to get a rebooted animated version of the cop?

Well, it's true. Dabangg is coming back to the screen in a new form. The franchise is getting an animated series to its name with a recreation of its different characters.

Dabangg returns with an animated series

As far as Bollywood franchises go, Dabangg is quite the popular hit. However, Dabangg 3 may have not had the same impact as the first one, it will not be the first franchise to lose its excitement as the story proceeds. Still, Chulbul Pandey is one of Salman Khan's most notable characters that the actor has played.

Now, Salman Khan's Dabangg is getting its own animated reboot. The film will be recreated as an animated series. The franchise will feature the original characters in the movie like Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo. The animation studio, Comos-Maya have been given rights to produce the animated version.

Producer Arbaaz Khan also told IANS, "Dabangg's biggest USP is that it is a complete family entertainer and, thus, the next logical step to further grow the franchise was to enter the animation space. The medium offers unparalleled creative freedom with storytelling, and we can focus on shorter standalone stories in lieu of longer, linear narratives. Chulbul's persona is larger than life and in animation, his adventures will be showcased as never seen before."

It'll be interesting to see how the animated version will fare against the blockbuster films, what will it add to the franchise in terms of story, and whether or not the effect created by the actors hold true for the graphic characters.