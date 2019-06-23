That Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan still share some of the warmest and most trusted friendships in Bollywood is not news anymore. The duo, who were rumoured to be dating once upon a time, had a bit of a rough patch when Katrina had moved on with Ranbir Kapoor leaving behind Salman. But, soon after Katrina Kaif broke-up with the Kapoor scion, it was Salman who offered her a shoulder to cry on.

Not only the duo looks fabulous together, but, have also been proved lucky for each-other with back-to-back hits together. Their pairing has more often than not, ensured a blockbuster opening and a massive box-office collection. However, when it comes to their careers separately, things don't seem the same.

While Salman Khan's two big-budget movies - Race 3 and Tubelight – tanked at the box-office last year, except for Bharat, Katrina Kaif has not managed to deliver a hit for a while now. Her big-budget films like – Baar Baar Dekho, Jagga Jasoos and Thugs of Hindostan couldn't perform well. Even Shah Rukh Khan starrer – Zero – failed to garner the kind of business that was expected from the film.

Now, as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Katrina's good-friend, Salman Khan has taken it upon himself to revive Katrina's falling career. Not only has he started recommending Katrina's name to many producers but, has also been insistent on featuring her alongside him in all his movies. There were reports of Salman Khan having pitched Katrina's name for Kick 2 and Inshallah too.

The report also states that more than for himself, Salman was worried about the success of Bharat for Katrina. Well, now that Salman has taken it upon himself to bring her career back-on-track, let's see what unfolds for Katrina in future.