This weekend ka Vaar saw Bollywood superstar Salman Khan giving a reality check to the entire 'Bigg Boss 17' inmates. Salman Khan was replaced by Karan Johar last week and when the ace director took the hosting duties, he slammed the inmates for the behaviour. Salman Khan this week showed the housemates their clips and told them how they are behaving and disrespecting each other and this behaviour is getting perceived otherwise.

Salman Khan gives a reality check to inmates

The episode of Weekend Ka Vaar started with Salman thanking Karan Johar for taking charge and handling the weekend episodes. At the same time, it was observed that some of the inmates were mocking Kjo for his hosting. And they mocked and made faces. Salman Khan schooled the housemates and told them that Karan Johar is Dharma's CEO.

Salman praises Isha, Ankit and Mannara

The actor said it's clear that Mannara Chopra hates Ankita Lokhande but Ankita doesn't hate her. Then he talks about Isha Malviya facing her past and present in the show.

Salman Khan slammed the contestants for disrespecting, making faces, and arguing with Karan Johar last weekend. He also said now Dharma production door is forever closed for all of them.



"Pichle hafte Karan Johar sahab aaye thhe. Aap logon ne unki izzat ki? Karan yahan par baat… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 9, 2023

Salman praises her for being brave and handling the situation beautifully.

"Is ghar ko yeh 3 sirf chala eahe hain. Baaki sab log jo hai... Zyaadatar log clueless hai and lost lag rahe hai. Inke koi idea hi nahi ki kya ho raha hai. Inko lagta hai ke yeh log chaaye huye hai. Jo ki yeh nahi chaaye huye hai," Salman said. (Others are clueless and lost, they have no idea whats happening in the house).

Bigg Boss fans react

Netizens reacted to Salman Khan's statement

A user said, "Salman Khan is clueless.."

Another mentioned, "Dellu is the selue had a face..."

The Third user said, " He doesn't even watch Bigg Boss.."

Wild card contestant Aoora has entered the house.

On Saturday Salman and the K-pop star were seen dancing to the number 'Jeene ke hain chaar din' from the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Salman asked the K-pop star if he was single and what kind of a partner he was looking for. To which, Aoora says "half sexy and half cute."

Who is Aoora ?

Aoora's real name is Park Min-jun. He was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A and its subunit Aoora&Hoik. He debuted on September 4, 2009 with the song 'Love Back'.

He has passionately shared his love for Indian culture, performing Korean renditions of popular Bollywood songs.

Aoora, after paying a foot-tapping tribute to Bappi Lahiri with a new version of his cult hit 'Jimmy Jimmy', performed his take on R.D. Burman's mellifluous classic, 'Yeh Shaam Mastani'. He performed at a flash mob performance at Marine Drive on August 23. Aoora also wowed his fans with a rendition of 'Jimmy Jimmy'.

About BB 17

'Bigg Boss 17' is getting better TRPs day by day. Bigg Boss house is divided into Dil, Dimaag, and Dum—the three components this year.

There are three of them: "Makaan no. 1 - Dil," "Makaan no. 2 - Dimaag," and "Makaan no. 3 - Dum."

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey and Mannara Chopra are currently playing the game of 'Bigg Boss 17'.

'Bigg Boss Season 17' began on October 15. It airs on Colors. And is available on JioCinema 24 hours a day, seven days a week.