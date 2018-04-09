Dabangg actor Salman Khan was granted bail by the Jodhpur sessions court, in the blackbuck poaching case, Saturday, April 7. The actor who flew back to Mumbai on late Saturday evening was seen celebrating his Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem's birthday, April 8.

Salman Khan was in Abu Dhabi finishing the last schedule of his upcoming thriller Race 3 before the scheduled hearing.

Salman was convicted in the case and was sentenced to 5-year imprisonment. However, the other four accused actors, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre were acquitted. Salman Khan was granted bail later on Saturday (April 7) afternoon. After the court passed his judgment many celebs thronged to Salman's home to extend their support. His bail certainly came as a relief amidst all the chaos.

Saqib Saleem who is sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Race 3 shared a picture on his Instagram when Salman's bail plea was accepted. The picture had Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, and Saqib in the frame. Saqib captioned: "Bhai."

Bhai

Many celebrities were invited to the birthday party. Check out the pictures:

Actors Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol were spotted together.

Suniel Shetty was spotted arriving at the party with his daughter Athiya Shetty.

Jaqueline Fernandez was also spotted at the party.



The entire cast of Race 3, including Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, and Remo D'Souza, wished Saqib on his birthday.



Meanwhile, the shooting of Race 3 is almost complete and the remaining 20 days of the shoot will be completed in Mumbai Itself. Race 3 is the third film in the Race franchise. Starring Salman Khan, Jaqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The first two installments of the film were directed by duo Abbas- Mustan. Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza and is set to release, Eid 2018.