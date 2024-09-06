Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar garners a huge fan following, his ardent fans often wait for the actor to click selfie with them. While actors sometimes get uncomfortable due to fans' unwanted behaviour, being in a public space, they usually don't react.

Akshay Kumar gets uncomfortable after a fan touched him while taking a photo

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar was at an event and fans gathered around him to click a selfie with him. In one of the videos, he was seen getting uncomfortable as the woman came too close to him for a photo.

The clip shows a woman carrying a baby in her arms asking Akshay for a picture. He obliged but Akshay's facial expression changed after the woman kept her hand on his abdomen while posing for photos.

Netizens weren't pleased with fans touching Akshay and lauded Akshay for not losing his calm.

A comment read, "That lady should not have touched him... we must know our limits as fans."

"People take them for granted and still want them to behave normal," read another comment.

The third user said, "Akshay didn't even smile he seems irked."

Another user wrote, "He looks like he is in ill health. Also, fans get way too up close and demand too much attention. It's so rude."

Some even compared Akshay's awkwardness to Salman Khan's. In between his BB 18 promo shoot, he met a fan and the elderly lady touched him on his cheeks and Salman also held her hand lovingly.

Work Front

Akshay was last seen in the film Khel Khel Mein, which didn't do well at the box office. He also had a surprise cameo in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy Stree 2.

He will be next seen in Sky Force, Singham Again, Kannappa, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Shankara, Hera Pheri 3, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.