Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan has a heart of gold and often greets his fans with respect. Salman Khan's fantastic gesture often wins hearts, be it clicking pictures with young ones or smiling and patiently listening to their fans.

On Thursday, Salman Khan started shooting for Bigg Boss 18. The actor was spotted in Film City. Dressed in a black suit and blue shirt. The actor looked dapper in a formal outfit.

However, a beautiful gesture made Salman Khan teary-eyed.

An elderly fan met Salman on the "Bigg Boss 18" set. She heaped praise on him and also touched Salman's cheeks lovingly. The aged fan blessed Salman Khan and said, "I have prayed for you."

Salman got teary-eyed seeing the elderly lady talking to him lovingly. Despite heavy security, the actor gave time to the lady and spoke to her. His kindness and generosity have got the internet talking.

Netizens labelled Salman as the 'man with a golden heart'.

A user wrote, "This man is with pure humanity."

Another user said, 'Heart of gold'

The third user said, "He is allowing her to touch him."

Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on October 5.

Work front

Salman Khan will next be seen in the lead role in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. The Sajid Nadiadwala-produced movie is scheduled for release around Eid next year. He will share the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time ever. He was last seen with Katrina Kaif in Maneesh Sharma's 'Tiger 3.'