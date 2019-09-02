Every year, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates Ganpati festival with his family. Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma is a staunch believer of Bappa and loves to welcome the god at home.

This year, too, Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their abode and the entire Khandaan assembled to seek the Lord's blessings.

Salman was spotted heading towards his sister Arpita Khan's house earlier in the day. He sported a navy blue T-shirt alongwith a pair of blue denims and black shoes. Salman gets snapped every year at Arpita's house when he turns up at the place to celebrate the festival.

Apart from Salman, his parents Salim and Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, elder sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Alvira's husband Atul Agnihotri were present at Arpita's house.

Celebrities like Prabhu Deva, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Mouni Roy, Daisy Shah, Poonam Sinha, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Waluscha D'Souza, Amrita Arora, and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya, were spotted attending the festival.

On work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next release "Dabangg 3".

Other Bollywood personalities who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi include actors Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, and others, such as producer Ekta Kapoor. Each of them shared pictures of their respective idols on social media.