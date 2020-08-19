The Faridabad police have nabbed a sharpshooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi's gang who had allegedly conducted a recce of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The plot to kill Salman Khan was uncovered by the cops after Rahul aka Sanga aka Baba alias Sunni was arrested in connection with a murder case of Faridabad resident in June. The 27-year old from Bhiwani was nabbed in Uttarakhand on 15 August.

"During questioning, it has emerged that Rahul had travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan. He went to the actor's house in Bandra for the purpose and stayed in the area for two days," the Indian Express quotes him as saying by Rajesh Duggal, DCP (Headquarters).

The DCP has told the daily that the recce was carried out on the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra, a member from the notorious gang. Nehra, who was arrested by Hyderabad police two years ago, had alleged conducted a recce on the actor's house in 2018.

The Reason Behind the Plot

Lawrence Bishnoi belongs to the Bishnoi community that revers blackbuck. He holds a grudge against Salman Khan, who killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998. The Dabangg actor was sentenced five-year imprisonment in the case and now out on bail.

However, the plan to kill the actor could not execute by the gang after the lockdown came into effect over coronavirus outbreak.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Rahul who committed four murders in the last six months, was a new member of the gang. "Between 2016 and 2018, he was working at the ESIC Hospital in Faridabad on a temporary basis. In 2018, he was arrested by the Crime Branch Badkhal for possession of an illegal weapon. After being released on bail, Rahul joined the Bishnoi gang in August 2019 ," said DCP Duggal.