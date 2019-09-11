It is the announcement we have all been waiting for! Salman Khan Films have announced the release date and released posters for the third installment of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg franchise. The movie will be released on December 20 in four different languages, a perfect Christmas gift for all the fans of the most quirky, fearless and loveable cop, Chulbul Pandey.

The makers of the Salman Khan starrer first released motion poster and later shared the static poster of Dabangg 3 in four languages in which Salman Khan is seen in Chulbul Pandey avatar. One for each language that the movie will be released in, with a rendition of Chulbul Pandey's world-famous catchphrase, 'Swagat Toh Karo Humara'! As a special treat, the makers have released quirky motion videos for the announcement, in the iconic 'Chulbul style'.

The star himself also has taken to his social media and shared the motion poster and begins the countdown. Sharing the same he wrote, "Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3.

The static poster has shown Salman Khan in Chulbul Pandey avatar with his famous dialogue, "Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara".

Dabangg 3 will also be Salman Khan's first movie ever to be dubbed and released in multiple languages and will also see the reunion of Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva who worked together on Salman Khan's famous action flick, 'Wanted'. According to sources, the decision to release the movie in multiple languages has been taken to cater to the mass appeal that the star possesses. Where Salman Khan is a Pan-Indian superstar with unparalleled popularity and fan-following and on top of that, Prabhu Deva is one of the biggest South Indian stars in the country.

Today also marks 100 days till the release of the most awaited and the biggest movie of 2019. What better way than to end the year with a blast in the iconic Salman Khan way or in this case, Da-Bangg style!