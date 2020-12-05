Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will witness two prominent contestants bidding adieu to the show. Reportedly, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. Both have been hailed as two of the strongest contestants this season and are known for their outspoken nature and game spirit.

But it seems their journey in the show was only till today. Nikki's eviction has come as a shocker for many, but it is Rahul's elimination that has shaken the ardent BB fans.

Salman Khan getting emotionally involved with every season of BB and often advice the housemates if he finds them going haywire. In this season too we have seen Bhaijaan schooling a lot of contestants for the best reasons. And now it seems like Salman Khan isn't happy with the way Rahul is playing the game. Dabangg star schools Rahul and shows him the exit door.

EXCLUSIVE And Confirmed



After #NikkiTamboli now#RahulVaidya has been Eliminated from the House



Retweet if Shocked — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 5, 2020

In the promo, shared by Colors TV when host Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya, "Rahul, itni ichchha Nahi ab rehne ki?" He says yes. Salman pointed out Rahul's 'lack of enthusiasm and lack of interest in the show'. When Rahul said that he would like to elaborate on the reason for his disinterest, Salman replied, "Iski zaroorat nahi hai. Please leave Rahul."

Colors TV shared a promo on Twitter and captioned it as, "Kya Aaj Raat @rahulvaidya23 Keh denge #BiggBoss14 ke ghar ko Alvida? Dekhiye aaj raat, 9 baje, #Colors par (sic)."

Fans aren't happy with Rahul's eviction and have started the trend #NoRahulNoBB.

There's no substitute for hardwork

BB 14 BELONGS TO RAHUL https://t.co/yBz2OTWgDd — Snuggle Kitty (@SnuggleKitty8) November 30, 2020

You know what's the best thing about singers?

They don't need an opportunity to entertain people;

Like Lata mageshkar ji said



Naam Gum jaayega,

Chehara ye badal jayega,

Meri awaaz hi meri pehchan hai,

Garr yaad Rahe.. :) @rahulvaidya23 @BiggBoss@ColorsTV

NO RAHUL NO BB14 pic.twitter.com/de759bGyH0 — ????????? (@IamSaurabh12) December 5, 2020

Rahul indulges in a verbal spat with the housemates.

For the unversed, In Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya locked horns with Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Currently, he is only friends with Jasmin Bhasin in the house. Rahul himself said that he has no friends in the house except for Aly Goni.

After Nikki and Rahul elimination: Top 3 contestants in the finale

The show has a finale before introducing the Bigg Boss 14 challengers to the house. Only three contestants will get the chance to reach the finale, and Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla has already reached the finale.

New entrants

The challengers Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan and Rahul Mahajan, are going to put forth various challenges in front of these contestants. The above-mentioned names have created history through their performances in their respective Bigg Boss seasons.

It remains to be seen if this move by the makers of Bigg Boss will lead the already existing contestants to change their strategy.