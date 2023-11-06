Diwali is merely four days away, and the people who are celebrating the festival with mere joy and happiness have already kick-started the celebration from Diwali ki safari to cooking delicacies and putting up lights and more.

With Diwali comes parties and the first Diwali parties. Manish Malhotra hosted the first pre-Diwali bash on Sunday night. The star-studded party saw many big names in attendance, including Rekha, Nita Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput, Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Pooja Hegde, Bhumi Pednekar, Raveena Tandon, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, and more celebrities. Celebs added sparkle to their Diwali outfit and were dressed at their best.

Let's take a look at who wore what at the Diwali party.

Rekha simply looked breathtakingly beautiful in a saree as she arrived at Manish Malhotra's residence for his star-studded Diwali bash. She opted for a silk brocade saree featuring broad embellished borders.

Nita Ambani arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash with his son, Anant Ambani's fiancée, Radhika Merhcant. Nita Ambani opted for an indigo blue saree decked in rhinestone embellishments and ruffled borders. Radhika complemented her in an ivory heavily embroidered lehenga choli set.

Love birds of B-town Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur who are yet to announce their relationship arrived at Manish Malhotra's party separately.

Aditya looked dapper in a short black bandhgala kurta, Pathani pants, statement rings, a black embellished ear stud, a trimmed beard, and a side-parted sleek hairdo, Ananya complemented him in a lemon-green lehenga set decked in silver floral embroidery.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Newly-weds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the bash.

While Kiara wore a velvet lehenga set, Siddharth complemented her in a black kurta and pyjama set.

Sonam Kapoor wore a gold tissue silk saree featuring an embellished border. She wore the six yards with a matching blouse featuring puffed quarter-length sleeves, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem. Statement-making chandbalis, centre-parted open tresses, rings, high heels, kohl-lined eyes, glossy nude lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter gave the finishing touch.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a signature Manish Malhotra gold lehenga laden with sequin for the couturier's Diwali bash. She looked sensuous in plunging neckline, a backless 'choli' blouse, 'jhumkis'.

Actor Sara Ali Khan opted for a silver and pink lehenga- choli set. Her Plunging neckline blouse did all the talking.

Most of the celebs opted for gold ensemble namely Sonam Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani, Pashmina Roshan, Jahnvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Navya Naveli Nanda radiated in a red saree and statement blouse with hand embroidery in gold beads and jewel-coloured crystals.

Worst dressed

Nora Fatehi opted for a gold and silver-hued lehenga with a signature train. Her stylist Aastha Sharma seen adjusting her outfit. Netizens were unimpressed by her choice of outfit as they thought she was trying hard to breathe in the body-hugging long skirt.

Aishwarya Rai opted for a hot pink-coloured velvet kurta and palazzo set. She opted for a matching chiffon dupatta.

Choreographer and director Farah Khan was dressed in hot pink Co-ord Set.

Salman Khan didn't experiment with his style at all, nor did he wear traditional. He rather came in the causal outfit, he opted for a bootcut denim, a blue-hued basic tee shirt and a pair of casual black shoes for the occasion.

Ekta Kapoor's ill-fitted pink traditional wear didn't go well with the netzines.

Sakshi Dhoni was brutally trolled for wearing a long maxi dress.