Salman gets another threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, asked to save songwriter for penning track on gangster

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has again received another threat message on Thursday, two days after he got a death threat allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Mumbai Traffic Control room received a threat message for Salman late Thursday night.

The reported members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang even threatened to kill a songwriter who penned a track on Lawrence Bishnoi in one month's time.

The message also had that the "songwriter's condition will be so bad that he won't be able to write songs by his own name. If Salman Khan has the courage then he should save him."

The police are looking out for the person and are tracing the number.

On November 5, Mumbai Police received a threatening message for Salman, claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threat was that the superstar either apologises or pays Rs 5 crore for his safety. A man was apprehended in Karnataka and handed over to Maharashtra Police on Wednesday.

The arrested culprit told the police that: "Mujhe koi gham nahi, main Bishnoi samaaj ke liye jail jaa raha hun."

On being asked by Worli Police, the accused stated that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is his idol. He also stated that the Rs. 5 crore he asked from Salman Khan, he would have given it for the making of a temple for the Bishnoi community.

The police also noted that the accused would watch videos of Lawrence Bishnoi and shared that he is proud of Lawrence for what he is doing for the Bishnoi community. The accused also said that

"Salman Khan never apologised for what he did – be it the hit and run case or killing the blackbuck.

Salman Khan and Baba Siddiqui are linked to big gangs and no one did anything on that"

The accused also shared that whatever "Lawrence Bishnoi is doing is correct, I have no sadness in going to jail. I am going to jail for the Bishnoi community."

