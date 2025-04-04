Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' has fallen flat at the box office. Not just the critics, even his fans have been abandoning shows and giving thumbs down to the film. From shows getting cancelled to distributors wondering if the 'Bhai' phase is over; Sikandar has changed a lot for Salman Khan. Amid all this, Salman Khan fans have urged the actor to change his team.
Fans want him to remember his legacy
Salman Khan's disappointed fans have not only been suggesting him to take up better roles that suit his age but also trolled him over his recent performance. From open letters to pleading with the superstar to change his team; the fans and followers want Salman to unleash his potential once again. Netizens even want him to shelve his upcoming film 'Ganguram' with Sanjay Dutt.
When cinema was at its peak, Salman Khan was at its peak and Bollywood was at its peak.— shiv. (@BeingSalmanicss) April 3, 2025
Hey @SunielVShetty sir, your bond with #SalmanKhan Bhai is amazing. On behalf of all the fans, plz convey our request to @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai.— Aԃ? ॐ? (@SalmansBeliever) April 3, 2025
We want this Salman Khan who's been capable of doing such roles with ease. Re Sultan @BeingSalmanKhan karde firse chadhaai ?❤️— Banna. (@iJaideep_) April 3, 2025
Such was the outrage on social media that "Salman Change Your Team" and "Salman Pls Shelve Gangaram" started trending on Twitter at the top spot. Let's take a look at what social media has to say.
This is the Salman Khan we adore, the biggest of all stars, the heart of Bollywood. We need him back.— Anjali ? (@salman_anjali) April 3, 2025
This is tha Salman Khan we all know the biggest of all the stars The Megastar the pied Piper on Bollywood. We want this Salman Khan back.— ʀᴀᴅʜᴇ ᴘʀɪɴᴄᴇ (@iBeingShawon) April 3, 2025
We grew up idolizing your larger-than-life roles, not these forgettable flops. Time to rise again!— Aryan ? (@BeingAryan2708) April 3, 2025
This Single Edit says it all!— Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) April 3, 2025
Some Major Actions Salman Needs To Take Immediately to Save His Legacy !!— Suraj mehra (@surajmehra01) April 3, 2025
Salman on not getting support from peers
In a recent interview, an interviewer asked Salman why his peers and other actors don't express their support for his films like he does. The Dabangg Khan explained that it could be because they feel he doesn't need any such support. But, Khan went on to add that everyone needs support for their films, including him.