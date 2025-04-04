Salman Khan's Sikandar leaked online hours before theatrical release; makers pull down pirated version [Details]
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' has fallen flat at the box office. Not just the critics, even his fans have been abandoning shows and giving thumbs down to the film. From shows getting cancelled to distributors wondering if the 'Bhai' phase is over; Sikandar has changed a lot for Salman Khan. Amid all this, Salman Khan fans have urged the actor to change his team.

Fans want him to remember his legacy

Salman Khan's disappointed fans have not only been suggesting him to take up better roles that suit his age but also trolled him over his recent performance. From open letters to pleading with the superstar to change his team; the fans and followers want Salman to unleash his potential once again. Netizens even want him to shelve his upcoming film 'Ganguram' with Sanjay Dutt.

Such was the outrage on social media that "Salman Change Your Team" and "Salman Pls Shelve Gangaram" started trending on Twitter at the top spot. Let's take a look at what social media has to say.

Salman on not getting support from peers

In a recent interview, an interviewer asked Salman why his peers and other actors don't express their support for his films like he does. The Dabangg Khan explained that it could be because they feel he doesn't need any such support. But, Khan went on to add that everyone needs support for their films, including him.

