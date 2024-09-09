It was the Salim Khan - Javed Akhtar duo that stood behind the success that Amitabh Bachchan tasted back in the day. The Salim - Javed duo wrote roles that made Amitabh famous as the 'angry young man'. The two together churned out hits after hits for Big B. So, when the two had a fall-out, it was expected that the superstar would intervene and prevent it from happening, which he didn't.

Salim on Amitabh Bachchan not intervening

Talking to NDTV, Salim Khan said that their fall out affected Amitabh's graph too. He added that had he been in place of Amitabh, he would have tried to prevent it from happening.

"Of course, it would have affected him. He must have been upset about it. If I was in Amitabh's place, I would have said that... if Javed saab went to him or I went to him, I would have said that Salim-Javed must stay together. 'You guys have a good thing going with each other. Why break it up'?" Salim Khan told the website.

Salim then added, "If I was in his place, that's what I would have recommended, I don't know what he said." On being asked if he ever discussed it with Amitabh Bachchan later, Salim denied saying that the superstar doesn't get close to anybody. "He doesn't speak much to anybody. He doesn't get too attached to people," he added.

Javed - Salim reunite

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan have confirmed that they would be writing a film soon. "We are going to write (the script) now. I have spoken to Salim saab, ek picture hum aur likh de (let us write one more film together). Uss zamane mein bhi humari price zyada thi, iss zamane mein toh bohot bhi zyada hogi. Woh dekh lijiyega (We used to charge a lot back then, we will charge even more now. Do consider that)."