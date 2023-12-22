Shah Rukh Khan Dunki was released on December 21, 2023. The film received a mixed response from fans and critics. On Friday, Prabhas starrer Salaar was finally released worldwide, and fans of the Telugu star have thronged to theatres to catch the film. Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, directed by Prashanth Neel.

The first show of Prabhas starrer kicked off as early as 1 am and audiences were over Prabhas's screen presence and his action-packed avatar.

After Adipurush, Radhe Shyam, and Saaho, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Prabhas's next film. And to everyone's surprise, Salaar received a thundering response.

Salaar gets mixed response

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, social media users are praising Prabhas for his performance.

#SalaarCeaseFire : From Pre-Interval To Interval COMPLETE MADNESS ????????????



#SalaarCeaseFire : From Pre-Interval To Interval COMPLETE MADNESS

Small First Half With TWO MASSY ACTION SEQUENCES, HIS SCREEN PRESENCE & CUTOUT #Prabhas #SalaarReview

A user wrote, "#Prabhas as Deva excels in this relentless rollercoaster of adrenaline-pumping action film. #PrashanthNeel transcends the boundaries of the typical action genre, delivering a blend of fights & elevations. After securing hat-trick blockbusters, the director has managed to continue his success streak with Salaar Cease Fire."

Another mentioned, "Prabhas is Hotness on Top & his acting is very good. Unanimous Positive Response from North India. Paisa Vasool.."

The third one said, "#Prabhas and Prithviraj Bromance comedy scenes. After a brutal bloodbath scene, Prabhas saying Sorry Sorry. "

The fourth user, "Prabhas his swag is a superpower. He is a superhero. Salaar the blockbuster has arrived Salaar Cease Fire."

#Salaar: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½



SPECTACULAR



#Salaar: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

SPECTACULAR

||#SalaarReview||#Prabhas as Deva excels in this relentless rollercoaster of adrenaline-pumping action film. #PrashanthNeel transcends the boundaries of the typical action genre, delivering a blend of fights & elevations. After securing hat-trick blockbusters, the director has managed to continue his success streak with Salaar Cease Fire.

While a section of netizens were highly disappointed.

A user said, "Worst Film of The Year. #Salaar . Worst Screen Play Ever. Direction is bad too. Black Scenes only."

A movie page mentioned, "The movie's repetitive storyline, revolving around friends turning into enemies, fails to bring anything fresh to the table. Drawing inspiration from the original flop Ugramm movie doesn't do it any favours, as it feels like a recycled attempt. Prabhas struggles to convey genuine emotion, and his performance falls flat. Prashant Neel's direction leans heavily on forced scenes, contributing to an illogical and nonsensical narrative. Overall, a disappointing remake that lacks the depth and creativity needed to engage the audience."

The next one averred, "It's Better to watch KGF2 or BAHUBALI 2 on OTT instead of watching Salaar in the theatre."

#SalaarReview



It’s Better to watch KGF2 or BAHUBALI 2 on OTT instead watching salaar in theatre .



Disappointed - 1⭐️ Cringe Remake



The movie's repetitive storyline, revolving around friends turning into enemies, fails to bring anything fresh to the table. Drawing inspiration… pic.twitter.com/DMjaCxaRs4 — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) December 21, 2023

Salaar box-office estimate

In Andhra Pradesh, the movie is expected to collect ₹13.22 crore, and in Telangana, it is estimated to collect ₹17.35 crore. In the Hindi-speaking states, the movie has sold over 22,000 tickets, according to the data from Sacnilk.

Additionally, the movie has sold over 16 lakh tickets in Telugu-speaking states.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#Salaar is the BEST MOVIE in #Prabhas ENTIRE FILMOGRAPHY. #PrashanthNeel hits the bull's eye once again. The climax is a delight. Prithviraj is a delight. #YashBOSS cameo is the surprise package. It is the climax that makes this special.#SalaarReview

The movie is estimated to collect over ₹38 crore in Telugu-speaking states, ₹2.21 crore in Malayalam-speaking states and over ₹5 crore in Hindi-speaking states

Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire stars Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Salaar has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes. The film clashes with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.