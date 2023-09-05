Prabhas' Salaar release has been postponed once again. The film, that was earlier slated to release in September, has now been pushed to November. Helmed by KGF director Prashant Neel, Salaar has been making news ever since its announcement was made. Touted as Prabhas' big bang comeback film, the release date of the film has been delayed many a times.

Taran Adarsh breaks the news

Taran Adarsh took to social media to break the news, "#BreakingNews...PRABHAS: 'SALAAR' TO ARRIVE IN November... #Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 September 2023, it's OFFICIAL now... The post-production work of this #Prabhas starrer is going on in full swing... #HombaleFilms - the producers - are bringing the film in Nov 2023... New release date soon." Many on social media were quick to jump to the conclusion that the film was fearing a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Netizens react

"Fear of SRKians comes to an end now Jawan got a whole month run," one user wrote. "Jawan ke trailer ne Salaar ke makers ko Hila dala na (The trailer of Jawan has shook the makers of Salaar)," another user commented. "Jawan ka trailer dekh liya kya? (Did you watch the trailer of Jawan?)," a social media user commented.

Fate of Prabhas' films

With its November release, the film will now clash with another big release on the same month. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is all set to land on Diwali, 2023. After Baahubali, Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush; this is Prabhas' fifth film that has been delayed to the VFX issues. The film is yet to complete its post production phase and thus the delay is inevitable. Amid all this, Ram Pothineni's 'Skanda' is looking to fill up the vacant slot of September 28.