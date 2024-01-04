Prabhas-Prithviraj starrer Salaar: Part 1 The Ceasefire has crossed the Rs 650 crore mark globally. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Salaar has crossed the Rs 650 crore mark worldwide, making it the third Telugu film after Baahubali 2 and RRR to cross that benchmark. Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel is a big comeback for Prabhas. After Baahubali, the actor starred in a handful of big-budget entertainers but everything fell short to hit the benchmark. He is also set to star in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, and director Maruthi's next.

And now, producer Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films has confirmed that the much-awaited second part of the film will hit the screens in 2025. In a chat with an online entertainment portal, the KGF producer revealed that the script of Salaar 2 is ready, and the film will commence production soon. Prabhas is eager to start the project at the earliest, and Prashanth is equally enthusiastic about it. He further added that discussions about Salaar 2 have been ongoing, and over the last 2 to 3 days, the focus has been on commencing production within the next 15 months. The team aims to release Salaar 2 in 2025, approximately 18 months from now.

He further stated that Salaar is a celebration for Prabhas fans worldwide. The team is happy with the positive responses and numbers generated by the film. The KGF producer also acknowledged the mixed reviews that the film received and is happy there have been no complaints about the film's production quality, grand scale, and dramatic elements. Viewers witnessed Prabhas portraying an angry young man character for the first time in two decades.

When asked about the Baahubali star's reaction to the response he said that Prabhas is currently in a jubilant mood, inquiring about the schedule for part two. He is delighted with the film's success and is eager to commence the production of Salaar 2 soon.

Vijay also assured us that the second part will be more massive. He further added that Salaar 1 is just a glimpse of part two, like a king trailer to a bigger setup. "Prashanth introduced all the characters in the first part and now, Salaar 2 will be like Game of Thrones with a lot of drama, politics, and action. The cliffhanger you have seen now – there will be many more in the sequel," he was quoted saying.

The second part will focus on the political environment of Khansaar and how it will impact the strong bond between two friends — Prabhas and Prithviraj — eventually turning them into foes. Meanwhile, Prabhas is all set to entertain his fans with differe genre.

Opening up on his forthcoming films, the actor said, "My only goal is to entertain maximum people around the world with my work. That's the primary idea behind the films I choose. The next film is going to be a futuristic one. Salaar is a rugged mass film, and the next project is a horror film. I want to explore different genres so that the audience is entertained, and I hope that they shower as much love on my future films as they have done on Salaar."