There is no doubt that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the power couple of Bollywood. Despite their back-to-back schedules and clashing filming schedules, the couple manages to spend quality time with each other and prioritizes family over most things. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, when asked about embracing parenthood, Deepika instantly touches her dimple and reveals that she is looking forward to that day. 'Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family,' she was quoted saying.

The 'Ram Leela' actress also revealed that her husband, Ranveer Singh, has been her biggest source of inspiration and support. In their decade-long relationship, which Deepika calls both fascinating and beautiful, they have become a unit over time despite their contrasting personalities. 'We've picked up each other's traits, learned from each other, and grown together.' She added that they try to prioritize family (including spending time with parents and siblings) and divide time accordingly.

Deepika has always attributed her success to how her parents raised her. In the entertainment industry, it's easy to get carried away by fame and money. However, Deepika Padukone acknowledges that no one treats her like a celebrity at home. She emphasizes that she is a daughter and a sister first and desires that aspect of her identity to remain unchanged. Deepika values her family's grounding influence, and she and Ranveer hope to instil similar values in their children.

Interestingly, the couple kindled controversy when they appeared as a guest in the opening episode of Koffee With Karan. In the episode, they discussed various aspects of their personal and professional lives. The couple's chemistry and camaraderie were evident throughout the episode. When asked about accepting Raveer's proposal, Deepika said, "I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he came along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other." The statement divided the netizens creating a lot of uproar on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' in 2012. Rumours about their off-screen romance began circulating during the film's shooting, but both remained tight-lipped on their relationship. However, it was only in 2013 that the couple made their first public appearance together. In November 2018, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. They had two wedding ceremonies, one following Sindhi traditions and the other in Konkani style. Post their wedding, Deepika and Ranveer hosted several receptions in India for friends and colleagues from the film industry. The couple often shares pictures and moments from their personal life on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their strong bond.