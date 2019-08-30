Sakshi Agarwal, who has been repeatedly attacking Kavin for breaking her trust and using her emotions for his personal mileage in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, has requested people to not troll him over a court order, sentencing his mother and two others with five years imprisonment in a chit fund cheating case.

The actress pointed out that she had issues with Kavin and not with her family members. Sakshi wrote on social media, "I am requesting all my followers and fans not to troll kavin's family members with this unexpected situation. Kavin and I have had issues but not with his family members so i request you people not to troll them,pls support them Thank you #Humanity #Kavin. [sic]"

Sakshi and Kavin shared a good relationship during the initial weeks of Bigg Boss Tamil, but their equation soured after he started getting closer with Losliya, following which the house witnessed a lot of drama.

Kavin's mother jailed

According to reports, the Trichy judicial magistrate court sentenced Kavin's mother, A Rajalakshmi, grandmother A Thamayanthi and aunt S Rani with five years of imprisonment. They used to run an unregistered finance company and had collected Rs 32.28 lakh from 29 depositors.

After they failed to return the amount to the investors at the conclusion of the maturity period, a case was filed against them at economic offences wing in Trichy, following a complaint filed by a depositor. They were subsequently arrested.

The case came up for hearing on Thursday, August 29, and the court ordered them to pay Rs 1 lakh each for 29 depositors. They were asked to pay a fine of Rs 1000. Their properties will be seized and auctioned if they fail to repay the depositors.

After the court's verdict was out, the haters of Kavin apparently celebrated the development and trolled his family members. Select-few comments can be read below:

ABHILASH.B: #Kavin - Terrible Fighter, for a man with such background, how much he wld have struggled 2 reach here? He addressed his mistakes gracefully, behaved well, no arrogance, lived there for friends. we should have celebrated him but this society is finding every reason to shame him.

Lakshimi Narayanan: #Kavin family. they have to pay the price if they did wrong. observation Anyone cheating will not do it as mom & grandmom. Something happened in 2006, how can he be responsible for it, if so he doesn't need to be begging around 4 opportunities to achieve. Show mercy when u hate!

Imadh: I don't like ppl blaming #kavin in his mom arrest. #kavin was a minor at 98-2007. How can we blame him for others mistake.

Matured guys, please stop criticizing him.. Unmatured can blame him in comment section.

Bhuvanes waran: Pls Dont troll #kavin mother for the latest news, it is their personal so i request each and everyone dont spread that news or enjoy the situation. Please show humanity now. Thank you

Isha: @KaviLiyaFans and @ikamalhaasan Pure jealously from haters and @ikamalhaasan always go with majority of audience reaction... Can't expect empathy and rightness from him... #kavin #BiggBossTamil3