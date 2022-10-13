Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has landed itself in some major soup. Sajid Khan, whose name popped up during the #metoo movement has been facing tremendous backlash from netizens and a few celebs for entering the show. Many have called out the makers for giving him a platform like this.

Those in favour, those against

While celebs like Sona Mahapatra, Urfi Javed, Mandana Karimi and Sherlyn Chopra have slammed the makers, there are many who have defended Sajid. Celebs like Kashmera Shah, Payal Rohatgi and Rakhi Sawant have defended him. And now, in a new video, Rakhi has come out in support of the Housefull filmmaker.

Rakhi breaks down

Now, in a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Rakhi can be seen breaking down over the hate the man has been receiving from all corners. Rakhi is seen saying that Sajid Khan is not related to her in any way. But, just for the sake of humanity, before he dies by suicide owing to the hate he is receiving, Rakhi urged everyone to let him live in peace.

"Sajid Khan mera koi nahi lagta, lekin insaaniyat ke naate, vo banda aatmhatya kar le uske pehle usko zindagi jee lene do yaar. Desh ki taraf se agar usko itni nafrat milegi, banda aatmhatya kar lega yaar, [Sajid Khan mera koi nahi lagta, lekin insaaniyat ke naate, vo banda aatmhatya kar le uske pehle usko zindagi jee lene do yaar. Desh ki taraf se agar usko itni nafrat milegi, banda aatmhatya kar lega yaar]," Sawant is seen saying in the video.

She goes on to add that Sajid has already been without work for the last four years.

FWICE stands in support

Owing to the furore over Sajid's participation in the show, FWICE too had come out in support of Khan's participation in the show. It had said in a statement that a ban was put on him which he co-operated with and can now start earning his living.

"During this action initiated by the IFTDA and the FWICE, Sajid Khan was issued the non-cooperation from FWICE and was banned from working in the Film Industry for one year. Sajid Khan had co-operated with the IFTDA and FWICE and obeyed the decision of the POSH Committee. FWICE was satisfied with his behaviour during the period of his Ban and after the completion of the one year of this punishment, the BAN on Shri Sajid Khan was lifted by the FWICE on 14.03.2019. Sajid Khan has now entered into the BIGG BOSS to earn his living," HT reported FWICE saying.