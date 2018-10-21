Unseeded Saina Nehwal faces world number one and top seed Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles final of Denmark Open 2018 on Sunday, October 21.

When is the final and how to watch it live on TV, online

The women's singles final of the World Tour Super 750 tournament will start at 3:30 pm IST, 10 am local time, and 11 am BST.

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Saina vs Tai preview

When PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing tournament in the first round, the hopes of a title challenge from Indian shuttlers was all but over. However, Saina, who had not been in the best of her forms lately, has reached the summit clash — her second on the BWF tour this season — after defying all the odds.

Saina is bidding to win her second Denmark Open title after her victorious campaign in 2012. The 27-year-old reigning Commonwealth Games champion has fended off some big names en route to the final.

The world number 10 was handed a tough draw and she was tested by Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi as early as in the first round.

However, Saina overcame the stiff challenge and defeated the likes of world number two Akane Yamaguchi and former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the R16 and quarter-final rounds, respectively.

Saina seemingly hit peak form on Saturday when she demolished world junior champion Gregoria Mariska in straight games — 21-11, 21-12.

The victories against Yamaguchi and Okuhara — two of the best defensive players on the tour — should have given the Indian shuttler a lot of confidence but she faces an uphill task against familiar foe Tai.

Saina has a 5-12 head-to-head record against Tai and has lost 10 matches to the Chinese Taipei shuttler on the trot. The London Olympics bronze medalist has been troubled by the numero uno's deception and accuracy.

Sunday will be another test of Saina's retrieving skills, which have been on the wane ever since her post-Olympic injury. Nonetheless, the Indian shuttler will be hoping to take the attack to Tai early and unsettle her to end the unwanted streak and clinch glory.

Denmark Open 2018 final: TV guide