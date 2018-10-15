Denmark Open World Tour Super 750 badminton tournament will be played between Tuesday, October 16 and Sunday, October 21 at the Odense Sports Park.

When do the matches and how to watch it live

The matches on Day 1 of Denmark Open will start from 9 am local time, 12:30 pm IST and 8 am BST.

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the matches in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Tough draws for Sindhu and Saina

The European leg of BWF Tour will resume in Denmark from Tuesday as top shuttlers from across the globe will be battling for glory.

India's campaign at the premier tournament will be led by Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu, who heads into the campaign on the back of some disappointing results in Japan and China last month.

The world number three opens her campaign against reigning India Open champion and world number 10 Beiwen Zhang. It is expected to be a tricky opening test as the American shuttler heads into the tournament in fine form, after having finished as runner-up at Korea Open last month.

Notably, Zhang has defeated Sindhu in their last two meetings, which includes the final of India Open earlier this year.

Sindhu has certainly been handed a tough draw as she may face world champion Carolina Marin, who seems to be unbeatable, as early as in the quarter-final.

Nonetheless, the upcoming tournament will provide Sindhu with a stern test and reaching the later stages in Denmark will only improve her confidence ahead of the big tests later in the season.

Can former champions Saina, Srikanth find form?

Meanwhile, former champion Saina Nehwal will face Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in the first round. She has also been handed a tough draw, considering the possible second-round clash against second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

In the men's singles campaign, all eyes will be on defending champion Kidambi Srikanth as the Indian shuttler will be hoping to redeem his season which has been pretty ordinary so far.

The world number six, who opens his campaign against local shuttler, Hans Kristian Vittinghus, has struggled throughout the ongoing season failing to even win a title as opposed to a record-equalling four titles last year.

If Srikanth manages to get past the initial hurdle, he may face two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan in the second round.

India's second-ranked men's singles shuttler HS Prannoy has withdrawn from the tournament due to "health issues."

On the other hand, unseeded Sameer Verma opens his campaign against third seed Shi Yuqi of China.

Former Singapore Open champion Sai Praneeth takes on China's Huang Yuxiang and may face Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the second round.

After nearly a month's break, the onus is now on the Indian shuttlers to put behind the disappointment of the past and make it count in the final part of the ongoing season.

Seeding information

Men's singles Women's singles 1. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) 1. Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) 2. Kento Momota (Japan) 2. Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) 3. Shi Yuqi (China) 3. PV Sindhu (India) 4. Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) 4. Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) 5. Chen Long (China) 5. Carolina Marin (Spain) 6. Son Wan Ho (South Korea) 6. Chen Yufei (China) 7. Kidambi Srikanth (India) 7. He Bingjiao (China) 8. Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) 8. Nozomi Okuhara (Japan)

Denmark Open daily schedule - Key matches to watch out for on October 16

PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang - Not before 9:30 am local time, 1 pm IST Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi - Not before 12 pm local time, 3:30 pm IST Kidambi Srikanth vs Hans-Kristian Vittinghus - Not before 5:30 pm local time, 9 pm IST Sameer Verma vs Shi Yuqi - Not before 6 pm local time, 9:30 pm IST

Denmark Open 2018 TV guide