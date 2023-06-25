Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is basking in the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. With Adipurush failing at the box-office after negative word of mouth publicty and no release this week, cine-goers went to watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Ujjain temple after the success of her film

After the success of her film, the actress sought blessings at Khajrana Temple and Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, several videos and pictures of her divine darshan have emerged from the temple where she is seen offering prayer.

In one of the photos, Sara is seen sitting in front of Lord Shiva's idol with chandan tilak on her forehead. In another photo, she is seen posing in front of the temple.

Sara looked beautiful in a pink bandhani saree she also covered her head while performing puja.

#WATCH | Actor Sara Ali Khan offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, today pic.twitter.com/IwFhunIsTO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 24, 2023

Sara gets trolled mercilessly

Some of her fans praised her for praying at the temple, while many trolled her mercilessly.

A user wrote, "I like her liberal mind, evolve soul who is spiritual ❤️. Good upbringing by Amrita Singh."

Another mentioned, "Nor Muslim neither Hindu.... at least follow one completely."

The third one mentioned, "Having the name Ali in her name and enjoying bhajans in a Hindu temple lol."

The actor also interacted with a fan as she made an exit from the temple.

A woman called her and she said, "Jai Mahakal. Kaese ho aap (How are you)?" When the fan congratulated her, she replied, "Dhanyawaad (Thank you)" with a smile.

Sara also shared pictures from the temple visit on her Instagram stories.

The first picture that Sara shared was of Khajrana Ganesh Mandir Indore, writing, "Somya returns to Indore. #Gratitude."

The actor shared another picture from the temple with her team. "Somya ki ghar wapsi. In Indore.

Sara later visited the Kal Bhairav temple in Ujjain, where she wore a pink saree. The actor also visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in the city, where she posted two pictures– from her time during the day as well as night.

Earlier in May, the actress came to the holy place with her co-star Vicky Kaushal ahead of the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film has minted Rs 76.14 crores and is now likely to end its lifetime collection at around Rs 85 cr.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, set to release on Prime Video, Sara is gearing up for her new movie, Murder Mubarak, with director Homi Adajania. Anurag Basu's multi-starrer Metro... In Dino.