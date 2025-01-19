Saif Ali Khan was brutally stabbed six times by a burglar in his plush apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area during the early hours of Thursday. The intruder entered the premises with the intent to commit burglary.

Saif Ali Khan resides on the 12th floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building. At the time of the incident, the actor was at home with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur, along with five house helpers.

During the early hours of the morning, the intruder attempted to attack Jeh, who was fast asleep. The children's nanny intervened and entered into a scuffle with the intruder to protect the child. Upon hearing the commotion, Saif rushed to the room and tried to mediate the altercation. The burglar, in a fit of aggression, stabbed Saif multiple times. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

CCTV footage leaked

Later on Thursday, CCTV footage of the attacker was released, showing him climbing down the stairs of Saif's apartment.

The attacker fled to Dadar, where he was seen buying headphones and changing his clothes. He was apprehended on Sunday morning, almost 70 hours after the incident. The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, had entered India under the alias Vijay Das.

About Saif Ali Khan's Attacker

On Sunday, Mumbai Police revealed that Shahzad, 30, is a Bangladeshi national who does not possess valid Indian identity documents. To hide his origins, he adopted the alias Vijay Das after entering India.

Shahzad was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village in the Jhalokati district of Bangladesh.

He was produced in Bandra Holiday Court, where he was remanded to five days of police custody. The police have registered a case under Sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Kareena Kapoor Visits Saif in Hospital

Kareena Kapoor has been visiting Saif at Lilavati Hospital daily since the incident. On Sunday morning, she was spotted once again, this time accompanied by their children, Jeh and Taimur, who met their father.

Earlier in the day, Saif's mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, his sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, were also seen visiting him.

Saif's Condition

According to hospital administration, Saif has been moved out of the ICU and into a regular room. His condition is stable, and medical staff are closely monitoring his recovery.

About Chhattisgarh's attacker

On Saturday, a 31-year-old man was detained from a train in Durg, Chhattisgarh, in connection with the attack. However, a senior IPS officer overseeing the case clarified to Indian Express: "The suspect detained in Durg does not appear to be the accused. However, we have sent a team to verify."