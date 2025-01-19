Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the wee hours of Thursday at his Bandra residence while trying to save his youngest son Jeh from an intruder. The unfortunate incident happened at around 2 a.m. at his Bandra residence. Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two sons—four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur—were asleep in their residence at the 12-floor apartment building Satguru Sharan in Bandra.

The intruder entered Jeh's room and attempted to harm him. In defence, Jeh's nurse, Eliyama Philip, and another staff member tried to protect Jeh and ended up in a scuffle with the burglar.

The two helpers sustained injuries during the attack. Saif Ali Khan, hearing the commotion, rushed to the rescue and confronted the intruder. The knife-wielding attacker demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore, which Saif refused to pay. In retaliation, the intruder stabbed Saif six times.

The actor was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is now out of danger and is expected to be discharged soon.

Mumbai Police arrested Saif's knife attacker

Mumbai police have arrested a Bangladeshi national, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, alias Bijoy Das, for the crime.

According to the police, "He entered the duct area, climbed to the 12th floor using a pipe, and entered the actor's flat through a bathroom window. He then emerged from the bathroom, where the actor's staff spotted him, leading to the chain of events that culminated in the knife attack."

"The accused, startled, stabbed Saif Ali Khan in the back. Khan later locked the flat, believing the accused was pinned inside. However, the intruder managed to flee from the same area he had used to enter," the official added.

The police recovered a hammer, screwdriver, nylon rope, and other materials from the intruder's bag, suggesting he may have a criminal history.

The accused reportedly realized he had attacked a Bollywood star only after seeing television news and social media posts, the official said.

The knife attacker slept at a bus stop until 7AM

After fleeing Khan's flat, Shehzad reportedly slept at a bus stop in Bandra until 7 a.m. before boarding a train.

"He slept at a bus stop near Patwardhan Garden in Bandra (West) until 7 a.m. on January 16 after the incident. Later, he boarded a train and reached Worli (in central Mumbai)," the official said.

Another official claimed that Shehzad had time to flee because detection personnel from Bandra police station took the CCTV digital video recorder (DVR) from Saif Ali Khan's building, and these were not shared with the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Who is the attacker?

Police said Shehzad hails from the Jhalokathi district (also called Jhalakathi) in southern Bangladesh. He had been living in Mumbai and adjoining areas for the past five months, doing petty jobs, including working for a housekeeping agency.

Shehzad has been charged under sections 311 (robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause grievous hurt or death) and 331(4) (housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with other offences and provisions of the Passport Act, the official added.

Wishes for Saif's Recovery

Fans and celebrities have been sending wishes for the actor's speedy recovery. Shatrughan Sinha took to social media to share his heartfelt wishes.

Apart from his message, the veteran actor also posted an Artificial Intelligence-generated photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from the hospital. In the AI-generated picture, Saif is seen lying on a hospital bed while Kareena sits beside him, both smiling. Sharing the image, Shatrughan wrote, "Very sad & unfortunate, the tragic attack on our near, dear, and loved #SaifAliKhan, which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well and recovering. Profound regards to my all-time favourite 'showman' filmmaker #RajKapoor's granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family."

He added, "One humble appeal: please stop the 'blame game.' The police are doing their job well. We certainly appreciate our CM & HM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis, for his concern and remedial measures. Let's not complicate the matter further. The matter will be solved soon—the sooner, the better."

Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recovery. Profound regards to my all time favorite 'show man' filmmaker #RajKapoor's granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family. One… — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 19, 2025

Netizens criticised Shatrughan Sinha for sharing an AI-generated photo alongside his heartfelt post. Following the massive backlash, Shatrughan deleted the AI picture.

One user commented, "Hope Saif gets well soon." Another wrote, "Why share an AI-generated photo? Why would you share a photo from the hospital anyway?"

Soha Ali Khan shares brother Saif Ali Khan's health update

Meanwhile, actor Soha Ali Khan addressed the media on Sunday, informing them that her brother Saif Ali Khan is "recovering well" from his injuries.

"We are very, very happy that he is recovering well. We are thankful, we feel blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes," Soha told reporters.