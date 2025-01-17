Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at his Bandra residence. The incident unfolded when intruders managed to hide inside Jeh and Taimur's room and attempted to harm the children. It was their nanny who bravely confronted the burglar, preventing further harm.

Saif, who was fast asleep at the time, woke up to the commotion and rushed to the children's room. In the struggle that followed, the intruder attacked Saif Ali Khan with a knife, injuring him six times.

What unfolded that led to Saif Ali Khan's knife attack

The actor sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Fortunately, Saif is now out of danger.

Later that evening, the identity of Saif's attacker was partially revealed. CCTV footage captured the assailant calmly descending the stairs after stabbing Saif multiple times. The attacker, dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, had a red gamcha (cloth) wrapped around his neck, which he appeared to use to conceal his face during the attack. Observers noted the unsettling calmness on the attacker's face, despite having injured Saif and another staff member at his Satguru Sharan residence.

Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Mumbai Police arrests alleged attacker identified through CCTV footage

On Friday morning, the Mumbai Police apprehended the intruder involved in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. The prime suspect has been detained and taken to the Bandra police station for questioning.

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case | Mumbai Police bring one person to Bandra Police station for questioning.



Latest Visuals pic.twitter.com/fuJX9WY7W0 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

Visuals from outside Bandra police station have now surfaced in which the cops can be seen taking the attacker inside for interrogation.

Security measures have been intensified, not only around Khan's residence but also outside the homes of other high-profile celebrities and notable personalities living in Bandra.

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media and shared a statement, requesting privacy for the family. She wrote, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family.I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time."