Days after the arrest of a Bangladeshi man for stabbing Saif Ali Khan multiple times at his home, the attacker's father has alleged foul play. Mohammad Ruhul Amin Fakir, father of Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir has said that his son wasn't the one seen in the CCTV footage. He has also accused the police of making him a scapegoat and added that he is being falsely arrested.

The attacker's father further said that they might be poor but are not criminals. He also said that his son became an easy target as he had entered India illegally.

Accused's father alleges foul play

"We may be poor, but we are not criminals. In Bangladesh, he used to ride a bike taxi for a living. But during the era of the Awami League, there was a lot of political turmoil in our village and after Sheikh Hasina's government came back to power early last year," he told the Times of India.

"Since my son was an active supporter of Khaleda Zia, he faced immense backlash and so he decided to leave Bangladesh for better earning and living prospects," he further said. Ruhul Amin Fakir further said that he would raise the matter as a diplomatic issue in front of his government.

Son wasn't the same man shown in cctv

The alleged attacker's father said in another interview that the CCTV footage shown didn't match his son as he never keeps his hair long. "From what is shown in the CCTV... my son never keeps his hair long. I believe my son is being framed," the accused's father told news agency IANS in another interview. He further insisted that his son was a good worker and was even rewarded for his work by his employer.