Pooja Bhatt has come out in support of Saif Ali Khan after some political party workers questioned the authenticity of the attack on him. Shiv Sena leader and former MP Sanjay Nirupam had questioned how Saif could walk back home despite such grievous injury within a few days. Kamaal R Khan had also questioned the turn-of-events and said it all looked 'fishy'.

Now, reacting to the accusations thrown at the Nawab of Pataudi, Pooja Bhatt has tried to reason with the trolls. "The graphic details of the stabbing that emerged in the media painted an image in people's heads about Saif's physical state. That image was perhaps not in sync with the visuals of seeing him walk out of hospital on his own two feet," she told ETimes.

Pooja Bhatt comes out in support

The former Bigg Boss contestant also applauded the Dasara actor of his grit and protecting his family. "But don't these very people forget that they lauded him for walking himself into the hospital as well? A man who checks himself into hospital in a wounded, traumatized condition surely has the grit to walk out of the hospital on his own. We should be applauding this instead of resorting to being conspiracy theorists," the actress added.

Saif's attack questioned

Sanjay Nirupam had questioned the attack on Saif and asked the family to disclose the details of the attack and brutal it was. He added that the incident had left every citizen in Mumbai feeling unsafe and the atmosphere created showed that the ministry in Mumbai and Maharashtra had collapsed.

"It should be revealed how deadly the attack was and how badly he was injured. The family should come forward and disclose this because, after this incident, such an atmosphere was created in Mumbai that the law and order of Mumbai has collapsed, the Home Ministry has failed, the Maharashtra government has been ruined, and every citizen in Mumbai is unsafe," Sanjay Nirupam had said.