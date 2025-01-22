Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, has shared a picture with Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's house helps. Saba shared a collage of the two house helps and called them "unsung heroes". This comes a day after Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital, five days after being admitted and undergoing an emergency surgery over being stabbed multiple times.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in his bid to save his children and family from an intruder who had barged into the actor's home to demand Rs 1 crore as ransom. Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital and was welcomed back home with fairy lights. Saba Pataudi took to social media and praised the househelps for standing tall during the crisis.

Saba's post

Sharing a collage with the two house helps, Saba wrote, "The unsung heroes...who literally pulled their weight when it mattered the most! Bless you both and ALL those who contributed to keeping my brother and his family safe! You are the BEST!" Amid, Saif's stabbing case, Shatrughan Sinha had also shared a message.

Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recovery. Profound regards to my all time favorite 'show man' filmmaker #RajKapoor's granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family. One… — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 19, 2025

Shatrughan Sinha urged people to stop the 'blame game'. Sinha wished Saif a speedy recovery and also expressed concern for Kareena Kapoor at the same time adding that the police is doing their job and appealed to everyone to put an end to the blame game.

Shatrughan Sinha's post

"Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recovery. Profound regards to my all time favorite 'show man' filmmaker #RajKapoor's granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family. One humble appeal please stop the 'blame game', police are doing their job well," Sinha wrote.

Shatrughan Sinha also urged the people not to complicate the matter and hoped that under the supervision of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, the case would be solved soon. He also heaped praise on Saif Ali Khan and listed his accolades. And further hoped for a speedy recovery for him.

"We certainly appreciate our CM & HM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis for his concern & remedial measures. Let's not complicate the matter further. The matter will be solved soon, sooner the better. Thanks to Depty CMs @AjitPawarSpeaks and our friend @mieknathshinde for their kind words, extreme care & efforts. After all Saif is one of the most brilliant star/actor & also both a Padmashri & National Award winner. Law will take it's own course as things are moving in the right direction. Get well soon," he further added.