Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident has left the whole film industry and nation in a state of shock. An intruder sneaked into Saif and Kareena's home and demanded ransom. In a bid to protect his kids, Saif Ali Khan sustained some serious injuries while the intruder stabbed him multiple times. The actor underwent major surgery and is now recovering in hospital.

Several celebs visited the actor in the hospital and many visited Kareena at home to show solidarity. Now, Jeh Ali Khan's nanny has recorded her statement and given a sequence on how the unfortunate incident unfolded. Eliyama Philip, Jeh's nanny has revealed that the burglar had already sneaked into the home when they went to sleep.

The sequence of the incident

Philip, who was sleeping on the floor in Jeh's room, heard a noise and woke up. She added that she saw a small man walk out of the bathroom towards Jeh. As she ran to save the child, she was pushed away by the attacker.

Demanded ransom

"I sat up to see who was in the bathroom... I saw a thin and short man come out and go towards Jeh's bed," she reportedly said in her statement to the police. At this point, the attacker told her not to make any noise and demanded Rs 1 crore.

"In the scuffle, he attacked me with the blade. I injured my wrist. I asked him what he wanted. He said he wants money and that he needs ₹1 crore," she further added. Hearing the noise, Saif and Kareena rushed out of their room and a fight broke out between the Dasara actor and the burglar. A picture and video of the burglar rushing out of the duo's home has now been released.

The incident has triggered varied reactions with many celebrities hoping for a speedy recovery for Saif and many saluting him for being the saviour.