It was a star-studded Saturday night as the Kapoor clan gathered at a plush restaurant to celebrate Randhir Kapoor's 78th birthday. Several pictures and videos of celebrities entering and exiting the birthday bash have gone viral.

Raha and Neetu Kapoor stole the spotlight

One picture shows Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, along with Neetu Kapoor, making their way into the party and later exiting Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with their children Jeh and Taimur, and Saif Ali Khan attended the bash. Shloka Mehta also joined the celebration with her kids.

A widely shared picture features Saif Ali Khan holding Taimur's hand while waving at the paparazzi. This marks his first public appearance at a celebration since his knife attack. Saif, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, looked in good health, with his neck injury visibly healed and the bandage removed.

Apart from the Kapoor family, Malaika Arora also joined the celebrations.

The dress code for the evening seemed to be white, as most of the attendees opted for the colour. Neetu Kapoor kept it chic and comfortable, wearing well-fitted jeans paired with a crisp white top, layered with a stylish jacket. Raha looked adorable in a pristine white frock. Saif, Karisma, and Kareena also chose white outfits. Meanwhile, Malaika stood out in a pink shimmery loose pant set, paired with a jacket.

However, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor skipped the bash.

Kareena, Saif spotted with Taimur and Jeh

Kareena, dressed in a white shirt and baggy denim cinched with a black belt, reminded the paparazzi not to record or post videos of the children. She firmly said, "Mera photos leke aap log please chale jaao. Bachchon ka bola tha na." (You can take my pictures and leave, please. I had told you not to take pictures of the kids.) The paparazzi can be heard assuring her that they would not capture images of her children.

Last month, Saif and Kareena issued a statement requesting paparazzi and media outlets to refrain from photographing their children and not to gather outside their homes, citing security concerns. However, the couple has allowed media coverage at public events.

This request came after a horrifying incident on January 16, when Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times during a burglary attempt at their Bandra residence. An arrest has been made in the case, and the actor had to undergo multiple surgeries for wounds on his neck and back.