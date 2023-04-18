Post the stupendous success of RRR, Ntr Jr is leaving no stone unturned to make his next film a pan-India entertainer. The actor is teaming up with his Janata Garage director Koratala Siva for an action entertainer. Tentatively titled NTR30, the team has roped in Jhanvi Kapoor to play the leading lady.

According to buzz, director Siva has already reworked the final script multiple times to make it a pan-India movie. Reportedly, the story is inspired by Garuda Purana and requires a strong antagonist. And the team has approached Saif Ali Khan, who is playing Raavan in Prabhas' Adipurush to play the baddie. With Saif's addition, the high-intense action drama is getting bigger and better.

NTR is likely to appear in two shades and one will be a student leader who fights against the forest land mafia. Produced by NTR Arts, MSK Films and Yuvasudha Arts, The film is likely to hit the screens in the Summer of 2024.

It is a known fact that Rajamouli's heroes usually deliver flops after their big hit, Prabhas is struggling to deliver a hit post-Baahubali while Ram Charan's Aacharya turned out to be a dud. It looks like NTR is looking forward to changing the equation.