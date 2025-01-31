With each passing day, the Saif Ali Khan case is becoming more gruesome, and the conspiracy theories surrounding the actor's knife attack refuse to die down.

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Bandra home during an attempted burglary. The actor fought with the intruder and, in a scuffle to protect his children and house help, the actor was stabbed six times. Saif was rushed to the hospital, underwent multiple surgeries, and was discharged on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Attacker Identified and Arrested

CCTV footage captured the attacker, and Mumbai Police quickly launched a manhunt. The accused, Shariful Islam, who reportedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh last year, was apprehended near Thane, Mumbai, after an extensive three-day search involving at least 20 police teams. According to media reports cited by NDTV, Islam was tracked down after he paid for a paratha breakfast using Google Pay.

Face Recognition Test Confirms Identity

On Friday, as per the latest reports, a forensic expert at Kalina Forensic Lab confirmed that the face of the arrested accused, Shariful Islam, matched the individual captured in the CCTV footage from Saif Ali Khan's residence. Reports indicate that the image of Islam, recorded while he was exiting the building premises using the stairs of Saif's building, was forensically matched with his post-arrest photograph, and the results were positive.

Why Was a Face Recognition Test Conducted?

Mumbai Police decided to conduct the face recognition test amid speculation that the intruder's appearance in the CCTV footage did not match the suspect in custody.

Earlier, forensic teams also examined Saif's blood samples and clothes, along with the attacker's clothing. The blood stains on the suspect's clothes were confirmed to belong to Saif.

Police investigated even in West Bengal

Apart from forensic testing, Mumbai Police conducted a search operation in West Bengal's Nadia district and questioned a woman in connection with the case. A two-member police team travelled to West Bengal last Sunday.

A West Bengal Police source stated, "Mumbai Police has questioned a woman from Chapra in Nadia district in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan. They may apply for a transit remand to take her to Mumbai."

The SIM card used by the attacker was registered under the name of a woman from West Bengal, Khukumoni Jahangir Sheikh. The Mumbai Police team recorded her statement as part of the investigation.

The accused has been arrested

The accused, Shariful Islam, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai's Bandra Metropolitan Court after police sought an extension of his remand.

What was Saif Ali Khan's statement to the police?

After his discharge from the hospital, Saif Ali Khan recounted the harrowing ordeal in his statement to the police.

The actor revealed that between 2:30 AM and 2:40 AM on January 16, he heard a commotion in his home. He was in his bedroom on the 12th floor of his building with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, at the time.

"I stepped down to the 11th floor, where both my sons and their caretaker stay, after hearing some noises. As I reached Jeh's room, I saw his caretaker talking to a stranger in a loud voice," Saif said.

"Moments later, the stranger started stabbing me. He stabbed me in my back, neck, and hands. The caretaker quickly took Jeh out of the room," he added.

"I somehow managed to overpower the attacker and lock him inside the room."

"Kareena and my sons were terrified seeing me injured and covered in blood. That's when I was rushed to the hospital," Saif told the police.

"The man was carrying a knife. Sensing a threat, I attempted to grab him," he said.

Heightened Security at Saif's Residence

Meanwhile, security outside Saif Ali Khan's residence has been tightened. The couple has also requested paparazzi not to click pictures or videos of their children, Jeh and Taimur.