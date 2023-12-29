The eighth season of Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 8' saw Bollywood's mother-son duo, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan. Sharmila made her debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. The mother-son duo was at their candid best as they shared anecdotes from their personal lives.

Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar failed to understand the meaning of the word 'Putra Moh" leaving Sharmila Tagore in disbelief

The mother-son duo spoke about Saif and Amrita's divorce and also highlighted the unique bond between a mother and son. During their conversation, Sharmila Tagore shared she has "It's Putra Moh" for Saif which means (Attachment towards son).

When she said this to Saif, he looked perplexed and amused and also questioned the meaning of 'Putra Moh' and speculated whether it was Bengali. His mother, taken aback, retorted, "Excuse me, you are a Hindi actor." Not only Saif, but even Karan Johar didn't know the meaning.

While the men quickly grasped that 'Putra' meant son, they didn't understand the meaning of 'Moh' leaving their supposedly 'intelligent' minds befuddled. Initially, they guessed it to be 'My son' or Saif even suggested a connection to 'Gulmohar.'

Sharmila after giving up revealed that 'Moh' actually means attachment.

The user wrote, "Moh is not Gulmohar dear Hindi actor. Moh means attachment as in Moh Maya, Ye Moh Moh ke dhaage....."

Another user expressed, "I would have smacked him on TV if my son was an acclaimed Hindi movie actor and he acted dumb like that."

The third user mentioned, "You won't believe it when I tell you one of them is a Hindi movie actor and other is Hindi movies maker."

The fourth user wrote, "Sidhi saadi bhasha but these "Hindi" actors/producers do not know everyday words. How sad?"

In the same episode during the rapid-fire round, Sharmila Tagore said she would want either Alia Bhatt or Alia Bhatt to play her biopic.

While answering the question, Sharmila specifically, said that if it is going to start now, it will be Alia Bhatt, and if it is going to happen later, then it will be Sara Ali Khan, who is Sharmila's granddaughter.

Sharmila Tagore talks about Saif's divorce

la dressing the aftermath of the split as a 'not so harmonious time,' she reflected on the complexities of parting ways after a long and cherished companionship. "When you are together for such a long time and you have such lovely children, then no break up is easy. Then it is not harmonious... I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage, everybody is hurt... so that stage was not nice but I tried. But that's water under the bridge, she needed time to cool down."

Saif Ali Khan secretly married Amrita Singh in 1991. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh parted ways in 2004. They are the parents of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.