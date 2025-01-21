Family, fraternity, and fans of Saif Ali Khan breathed a sigh of relief as the actor was discharged from the hospital today, January 21, 2025, after six days following the unfortunate stabbing incident. Saif walked home surrounded by heavy security, with Mumbai Police by his side.

While entering his building, Saif waved at his fans and the media. He also smiled and gestured with a thumbs-up, assuring everyone that he was doing fine.

Apart from the Mumbai Police and heavy security, actor Ronit Roy was also seen entering Saif's building along with him, walking behind him. Following the unfortunate stabbing incident on January 16, 2025, Saif and his family have decided to employ Ronit Roy's security agency for their protection. Ronit Roy spoke to the media stationed outside Saif's home but did not divulge any details. He confirmed that Saif is doing fine.

Ronit Roy said, "We are already here with Saif. He is doing fine now and has come back."

The video further shows paparazzi crowding around Ronit Roy, not allowing him to speak. The actor requested the media to make some space and let him talk.

About Ronit Roy's Security

Ronit Roy's Ace Security and Protection, also known as Ace Squad Security LLP, will provide 24/7 security to Saif Ali Khan and his family. The agency has previously guarded stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

Saif was allegedly attacked by Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, whom the police have identified as a Bangladeshi national living in India without valid identity documents. Shahzad had reportedly adopted the name Vijay Das. According to the police, the accused has confessed to the crime. He was produced in a Bandra court on Sunday and remanded to five days of police custody for further interrogation.

An unfortunate and shocking incident recently occurred at Saif Ali Khan's home. Saif was attacked by an intruder and suffered multiple injuries during the scuffle. He was admitted to the hospital and underwent multiple surgeries. The actor is recovering well and is now home with his family.