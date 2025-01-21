Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital five days after a gruesome knife attack. The actor was stabbed six times during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence on January 16. Saif suffered severe bleeding after the intruder stabbed him near his spine, neck, and hands. He bravely fought the intruder to protect his children and nanny.

He was taken to the hospital around 3:30 AM in an autorickshaw. The injured actor was accompanied by his sons, Ibrahim and Taimur. Saif underwent two major surgeries to remove knife fragments. These included critical neurosurgery and plastic surgery.

On Tuesday, Saif was discharged from the hospital. Kareena Kapoor Khan and his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, were seen arriving at the hospital to escort him home. Several videos and pictures circulating on the internet show Saif exiting the hospital.

Saif Ali Khan walks home as he gets discharged

Saif was spotted walking inside his building with heavy police deployment and security. He wore a white shirt and blue denim. He was walking without any support; his hand had a bandage.

Saif, before entering his building premises, smiled and waved at the paparazzi and also showed them thumbs up.

A viral video shows Kareena seated inside her car, speaking on the phone. She appeared distressed and angry as media personnel surrounded her car, taking videos and pictures. Fans expressed their displeasure with the paparazzi for zooming their cameras and repeatedly calling Kareena's name.

Another video shows Karisma Kapoor waiting for Kareena and Saif to return home. Several other clips reveal newly installed CCTV cameras at their residence in Satguru Saran following the attack.

Saif was attacked by Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, whom the police have identified as a Bangladeshi national living in India without valid identity documents. Shahzad had reportedly adopted the alias Vijay Das.

According to the police, the accused has confessed to the crime. He was produced in a Bandra court on Sunday and remanded to five days of police custody for further interrogation.

Statement of Jeh and Taimur's nanny

Eliyama Philip, who looks after Saif Ali Khan's sons, Taimur and Jeh, told the police that she was the first to spot the intruder. She stated that she was woken up by some noises around 2 AM. Initially, she noticed the bathroom door ajar and the light on and assumed that Kareena Kapoor Khan was checking on Jeh.

She added, "Then I went back to sleep, but I soon realized something was wrong. So, I woke up again and saw a man come out of the bathroom and go into the boys' room. I quickly got up and went to Jeh's room. The attacker then put his finger to his lips and said, 'Don't make any noise, nobody will go out,' in Hindi."

"When I rushed to pick up Jeh, the man, armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, ran toward me and tried to attack me. I attempted to block the attack by putting my hands forward, but the blade struck me near the wrists of both hands and on the middle finger of my left hand. At that moment, I asked him, 'What do you want?' He said, 'I want money.' I asked, 'How much do you want?' He replied in English, 'One crore'," Ms. Philip stated in her account.

Hearing the kids' nanny scream, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed out of their room. When Saif asked the intruder what he wanted, the man attacked him with a wooden object and the hexa blade, Ms. Philip said.

"Saif Sir somehow managed to get away from him, and we all ran out of the room and pulled the door shut," she added, mentioning that everyone then moved to the upper floor of their home. The intruder later escaped, she said.