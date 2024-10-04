Saif Ali Khan has heaped praise on Rahul Gandhi as a 'brave politician'. Saif was sitting down for an interview where he hailed Gandhi for turning around things for himself by working hard. On being asked who he thinks is a brave politician between Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi and Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi; Saif named all three as the 'brave ones'.

Saif praises Rahul Gandhi

However, he went on to elaborate and said that he finds what Rahul Gandhi has done to be very impressive. He also mentioned how once people were ridiculing him but he worked to turn that around in an interesting way. "I think what Rahul Gandhi has done is also very impressive. There was a point when people were disrespecting things he was saying or things he was doing. I think he has turned that around by working very hard in a very interesting way," the Devara actor said.

Being apolitical

Saif Ali Khan also said that he wants to be apolitical. "I want to be apolitical in my outlook. And I think the country has spoken quite clearly. I'm happy about one thing. That democracy is alive and thriving in India. "I'm not a politician. I don't really want to be a politician. And if I had strong views, I think I would become one and then share them in that way," he said at India Today.

In the same interview, Saif had earlier said that he has understood how making something on religious background is a risky business. He also called the whole row over Adipurush 'unsettling'. He added that after the controversy his web series Tandav and film Adipurush went through, he would stay away from any such projects with religious background or plotline in it.