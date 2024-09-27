Months after the Adipurush controversy, Saif Ali Khan has finally broken his silence on the row. The film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan and directed by Om Raut faced massive backlash from certain celebs, critics and movie goers. From the VFX to the cringe dialogues, the film was massively slammed and got into a lot of trouble.

Saif breaks his silence

Now, Saif Ali Khan has said that the whole row was unsettling. He added how there were cases against the film and the court also said that an actor would be responsible for the character he decides to take up on the big screen. "There was a case and some kind of decision taken by the court that said an actor is responsible for what he says on screen. It is a lot of pressure," he told India Today in a conclave.

To say no to such roles in future

"But I don't know how real the problem is. We all have to slightly police ourselves and be a bit careful otherwise there could be trouble," he stated. The Devara actor further added there are certain things one mustn't touch like religion and not bring trouble on oneself. "There are certain areas, for example, religion -- you just stay away from that. There are many stories that we can't tell because we are not here to make trouble. So we just completely stay away from politics," he added.

Saif also recalled how his show – Tandav – had also entered into similar controversy and the show was at the verge of being taken down. The Nawab of Pataudi added how he wouldn't take up any such roles if offered in future.