Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is known for his unabashed and unfiltered comments. The actor usually keeps low and never indulges in banter with paparazzi. There have been instances wherein the actor has got miffed with the constant intruding of paps invading his personal space.

Recently, there have been instances when Saif has got angry at paps and slammed them for filming his kids Jeh and Taimur.

'Woh Chaar baat sunaega..:' Saif Ali Khan's watchman warns paps to not shoot as the actor will get angry and scold him

On Friday, once again shutterbugs were seen clicking Saif Ali Khan at his building parking lot. However, Saif's watchman stopped paps from filming Saif Ali Khan.

The video that has gone viral shows, Saif's watchman shooing photo-ops away from clicking Saif's video and pictures. In the viral clip, he was seen telling paps to leave the premises as Saif screamed at him.

The watchman said, "Jao yaha se, chaar baatein sunaega." ( Leave, he will shout for no reason).

Netizens were unimpressed with the watchman's revelation and were of the view that now Saif might fire his watchman.

A user wrote, "Paparazzi will eat his job."

Another mentioned, "Watchman might get fired."

There are very few instances wherein Saif Ali Khan has shown his calm demeanour.

On August 8, on his way to the airport, Saif was greeted by members of the paparazzi who arrived to click his pictures.

The actor stayed calm initially when the paps complained to him and pointed out that he is standing against the light, the actor replied by saying, "Toh main kya karun (what should I do)." However, he didn't pay heed and simply smirked before heading inside the terminal.

Saif married Kareena Kapoor on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their elder son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021.

Saif was seen in Om Raut's adaptation of the Ramayan, Adipurush, in which he played Lankesh. Saif has made his Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1. The film features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles and is scheduled to release on September 27, 2024.