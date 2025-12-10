It was a star-studded Tuesday evening at the ISPL Auction, attended by Bollywood team owners including Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. Each team owner spoke about their respective teams and motivated their players. Apart from greeting one another, the celebs also interacted with the paparazzi and patiently answered their questions.

Several videos and photos have gone viral, including one of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan sharing a warm hug.

Here's a look at which celebrity owns which team

Saif Ali Khan, co-owner of Tigers of Kolkata, opted for a beige suit. Akshay Kumar looked suave in a stylish black suit as his OOTD. He co-owns the Srinagar team. Salman Khan, the owner of the Delhi team, chose a denim-and-shirt combo, flaunting his clean-shaven look. His one-liners left the paps and media in splits. Hrithik Roshan, who owns the Bengaluru team in the ISPL, looked dapper in a suit as well.

A viral clip also shows Ajay Devgn hugging Hrithik Roshan. Other videos show Salman Khan meeting and greeting Hrithik, Ajay Devgn, and Saif Ali Khan.

What the celebs said about their teams:

Saif Ali Khan, co-owner of Tigers of Kolkata, said, "Cricket and Bollywood have always had a connection. Many other sports are growing, and that's fantastic, but cricket and movies have always shared a special bond in India — it is part of our culture. When Tigers of Kolkata approached me, it felt natural. My mother is from Kolkata, my father was a cricketer, so the city and the sport both feel personal."

Akshay Kumar, co-owner of the Srinagar team, also spoke to the media and reflected on his journey with ISPL. "I've been involved with the ISPL since its inception. I've witnessed its growth. When I was first told that we wanted to give people who play cricket in the streets an opportunity to come to the stadium, I loved the idea... I hope this continues so talented players get the chance to play cricket and earn money."

Salman Khan, owner of the Delhi team, emphasised the importance of promoting events like ISPL. "Long live ISPL. It should keep continuing season after season... The kind of talent I introduced in the film industry, I hope I don't introduce the same kind of talent here," he joked.

Another viral clip shows Saif Ali Khan expressing concern for a paparazzo.

In the video, Saif asks a pap, "Why are you upset? Are you fine?" The pap warmly replies, "I am doing fine."

Saif's heartwarming gesture comes at a time when paparazzi are under criticism for invading privacy and capturing inappropriate photos.

Recently, Jaya Bachchan called out paps, dismissing them as unqualified and commenting on their attire, saying they wear "ganda pants" and keep yelling.

On Tuesday, Hardik Pandya also slammed paparazzi for inappropriately filming a video of his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma, as she exited a restaurant wearing a short, body-hugging black dress.