Bollywood power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, December 9.

On their wedding anniversary, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post with Katrina Kaif as they celebrated four years of togetherness. Despite looking sleep-deprived, the couple beamed with joy in the picture. Vicky gazed down lovingly at his wife, posing with his arm around her.

This is Katrina's first look since welcoming her baby boy. Sharing a selfie, Vicky wrote, "Celebrating today... blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us."

Soon after they shared the post, celebs and fans wished the couple. One user wrote, "Love you guys."

Another fan commented, "Happiest happy anniversary guys!!! First as parents!!! Truly special!!"

One more user stated, "Favourites go life and beyond! Wish you both many, many more!"

Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar and others dropped red heart emojis.

One fan commented, "Parents are parenting!"

While another wrote, "Nazar na lage." Another fan added, "Mommy and daddy glowing."

In November, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to announce the happy news of their baby boy's birth. The couple wrote, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan. The couple got married on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.