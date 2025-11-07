It's a boy! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome first child; fans celebrate, 'prince has arrived'

Congratulations are in order for popular Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, as the two have joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

On Friday, Vicky and Katrina shared a collaborative post announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy. Taking to Twitter, they shared a beautiful note that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025."

Sharing the post, the duo wrote in the caption, "Blessed. Om."

Soon after the couple shared the happy news, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages, celebrating the joyous arrival of their baby boy.

Actress Nimrat Kaur commented, "Congratulationssss."

Maniesh Paul wrote, "Big big congratulations to both of you and the entire family."

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Amazing both of you. All my love.."

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratssssssss new mamma and papa.."

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif's baby boy was born just a day after Ranbir and Alia's daughter Raha's birthday.

Vicky celebrated his mother's birthday

Last week, Vicky celebrated his mother's birthday and shared a photo hugging her while extending his wishes. Taking to social media, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, Maate."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced their pregnancy

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif revealed their pregnancy on September 23, 2025, via a joint social media post. The post included a photo of the couple showcasing Katrina's baby bump, accompanied by the caption: "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

The couple shared a Polaroid-style snapshot in which Vicky was seen cradling Katrina's baby bump. The actress looked effortlessly casual in a white top paired with jeans.

Katrina and Vicky's dreamy love story!

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in 2021, surrounded by 120 of their closest friends and family members. The guest list included stars like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Kabir Khan. Before making it official, the couple kept their relationship under wraps, although dating rumours first surfaced in 2019.